An Aetos auxiliary police officer, 48, was found dead at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday. After the initial inspection, police found a gunshot wound on his head.

The unnamed victim was found laying on the floor at a staff rest area at the checkpoint. As per the police, as of now, no foul play is suspected.

The officials also confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 6.38 am on Thursday morning. The reports stated that the late officer's service revolver was found next to him at the crime scene.

After reaching the location, paramedics diagnosed the motionless body of the deceased and pronounced him dead at 7.09 am.

However, the police have refused to reveal further details as the investigators are currently working on this case.