Myanmar President U. Htin Kyaw has resigned, it was announced on Wednesday. First Vice President U. Myint Swe will serve as acting President until Parliament elects a new President,

The announcement was made by U. Zaw Htay, Director-General of the President's Office, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Constitution, the presidential vacancy must be filled within seven days.

Kyaw has cited health issues to resign. Htay added that Kyaw, who underwent medical treatment in Singapore in January, insisted on quitting.

Kyaw, 72, was elected President in March 2016 after Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won the 2015 general election.

Myanmar Parliament Speaker U. Win Myint has also resigned from his position after two years of service, Deputy Speaker T. Khun Myat told Parliament on Wednesday.

Myint was elected the Speaker in Febuary 2016. (IANS)