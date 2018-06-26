A 24-year-old maid from Myanmar was arrested for allegedly killing her female employer at Choa Chu Kang on June 25, 2018. The suspect has been working in the home of the 70-year-old victim for the past few months.

Details of the incident

The police revealed in a statement that they were alerted about the incident at around 03.09 PM on Monday. Upon arrival, the police found the victim lying motionless in the flat. Paramedics also arrived at the spot soon, and they pronounced the victim dead at 03.29 PM.

Upon initial investigation, Police found that the death of the victim was due to unnatural causes. The police have classified the case as murder, and investigations are now going on at a steady pace. Police are currently investigating the motive of the crime and the way in which the maid committed the murder.

The suspect was later arrested, and she will be produced in court on June 27. As per reports, the maid was not nabbed from the flat, but from a place somewhere outside the residential unit.

More details including the names of the suspect and victim are now being kept under the wraps by the police.

Similar incidents in the past

In last April, an Indonesian maid was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her elderly employer after a dispute in 2016. The crime happened on February 13, 2017, when the Indonesian maid killer her 77-year-old employer by thrusting a kitchen knife so deep into the victim's throat as it reached the apex of her lungs.

In the initial phase of the investigation, Minah, the 38-year-old Indonesian maid revealed that the victim had committed suicide. But soon, investigative officers produced clinching proof in front of the suspect, and later she confessed to committing the crime.