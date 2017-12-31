The four mothers of celebrities who are the panelists on the reality TV show "Mom's Diary-My Ugly Duckling" won the "daesang" or grand prize at the 2017 SBS Entertainment Awards held on December 30.

Lee Sun Mi, mother of Kim Gun Mo; Lee Ok Jin, mom of Tony Ahn; Jin In Sook, mom of Park Soo Hong; and Im Yeo Soon, mother of Lee Sang Min bagged the award.

"We didn't know 'My Ugly Duckling' would do so well," Ji In Sook said.

"Running Man" won the Global Star Award although Yoo Jae Suk, the emcee of the show, failed to win any award. Instead, Ji Seok Jin won the Top Excellence Award for variety show.

The other winners are:

Top Excellence Award (Show/Talk): Seo Jang Hoon, "Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny" and "My Ugly Duckling"

Producers' Award: Kim Byung Man, "Law of the Jungle"

Excellence Award (Variety): Kang Soo Ji, "Burning Youth"

Excellence Award (Show/Talk): Kim Joon Hyun, "Fantastic Duo 2" and Tony Ahn, "My Ugly Duckling"

Lifetime Achievement Award: Baek Jong Won, "Baek Jong Won's Food Truck"

Hot Star of the Year Award: Chu Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaguang, "Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny"

Program of the Year Award: "My Ugly Duckling" (Variety), "Finding Genius" (Educational)

Top Excellence MC Award: Jun Hyun Moo (variety), "K-pop Star 6" and "Master Key") and Kim Suk Hoon (educational), "Curious Story Y"

Scene Stealer Award: Park Myung Soo, "Single Wife" and Yoon Jung Soo, "My Ugly Duckling"

Best Entertainer Award: Lee Yoo Ri ("Single Wife"), Kim Kwang Gyu, "Burning Youth"

Best Challenge Award: Brown Eyed Girls' Narsha, "Honey – 100-year Guest"; gugudan's Kim Sejeong ("Law of the Jungle" and Jo Bo Ah, "Law of the Jungle"

Best Teamwork Award: "Burning Youth"

Best Couple Award: Jun So Min and Lee Kwang Soo, "Running Man"

Screenwriter Award: No Yoon (variety), "Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny"; Jun Jin Shil (radio), "Boom Boom Power"; and Jang Yoon Jung (educational), "SBS Special – War of Fathers"

Mobile Icon Award: Park Na Rae, "Park Na Rae's Copy and Paste Show" and Kim Ki Soo, "Do You Want to Live Pretty or Not?"

Radio DJ Award: Kim Sook and Song Eun Yi, "Song Eun Yi, Kim Sook's Unni's Radio" and Kim Young Chul, "Kim Young Chul's Power FM"

Rookie Award (variety): Jun So Min, "Running Man" and Wanna One's Kang Daniel, "Master Key"

Rookie Award (Show/Talk): Jung Jae Eun, "Single Wife" and Lee Sang Min, "My Ugly Duckling"