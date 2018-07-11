A new research conducted by experts on the multivitamin action on humans have suggested that these supplements are doing nothing to improve the health of the human heart.

The new findings which agree with the views of the American Heart Association reveal that the intake of multivitamins will not prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from heart diseases. It should be noted that the reigning guidelines of the American Heart Association are not recommending the use of multivitamins or mineral supplements to prevent cardiovascular disorders.

The study report published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes revealed that it has been exceptionally difficult to convince people and nutritional researchers to acknowledge that multivitamins and minerals have no role in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

During the study, the research team led by Joonseok Kim, an assistant professor of cardiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham analyzed 18 solid scientific studies published from 1970 to 2016 covering more than 2 million people followed for more than 18 years.

"We meticulously evaluated the body of scientific evidence. There was no association between multivitamin and mineral supplementation and cardiovascular disease mortality," wrote Joonseok Kim on the study report.

Kim also added that the study report will decrease the bolstered hype surrounding multivitamin tablets in preventing cardiovascular disorders. He also revealed that adopting healthy habits like regular physical exercise, sufficient intake of vegetables and fruits and avoiding tobacco are sufficient enough to enhance the health of the heart. Kim also made it clear that controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels are also very vital in protecting the heart.

As per recent statistics, most of the Americans fail to follow this advice, and usually, they rely on multivitamins and mineral supplements, thinking that they can make up for poor diets with supplements. Statistics reveal that more than 30 percent of Americans use multivitamin supplements, and due to the rising usage, the global supplement industry is expected to touch $278 billion mark by 2024.