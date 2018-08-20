Singapore police arrested 81 woman and seven men during a multi-agency anti-crime operation which ended on Friday, August 17. Police said these arrested people are aged between 18 and 49.

In a news release, published on Monday police stated that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted this joint operation. The officers went for a series of coordinated raids and proactive checks at various public entertainment outlets located in the central region of Singapore.

During the operation, they arrested these 88 people for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities including vice and drug-related offences.

The further investigation is going on.

The police said that they will continue to conduct such operations with the help of other law enforcement agencies to take down the offenders who are operating any crime and illegal activities.

This is not the first time when the SPF has conducted a joint operation with the CNB, earlier they have conducted several similar operations to catch the offenders who were breaching the law.

Recently, the police officials and other CNB officers nabbed 4 male and 1 female suspects for their alleged involvement in the drug-related offence.

Officers from the Central Police Division conducted raids a few days ago in Boon Keng Road, Telok Blangah Rise, Sim Lim Square, Queens Street, Mayo Street, Kitchener Link, Sing Joo Walk, Jalan Sultan, Aliwal Street and South Bridge Road. After the operation, they arrested a total of 31 people, including an 80-year-old woman for their suspected involvement in vice and gambling activities.