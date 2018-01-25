"Mulan" star and Chinese actress Liu Yifei and Korean actor Song Seung Hun have ended their relationship.

The two stars' relationship became public in 2015 and break-up rumors started circulating last year but were denied by their camps.

"Liu Yifei's side has already determined that the two have broken up... But because they were together for a long time, it seems they are taking a while to organize their feelings," according to Chinese media.

After it was reported in China, Song Seung Hun's agency confirmed the report, saying it was due to their careers.

"It's true they broke up. The exact timing is their personal business so we do not know. Song Seung Hun and Liu Yifei both worked without any break. They couldn't meet because of busy schedules, so they naturally drifted apart. It's not that they broke up because of China's ban on Hallyu," it said.

When China banned hallyu, or Korean Wave, and prevented Chinese people from touring South Korea last year, rumors came up to say that Song Seung Hun's fans were against the relationship because of the rift between the two countries and that the actor broke up with Liu Yifei.

"The recent Chinese reports stating Song Seung Hun and Liu Yi Fei have broken up are completely false. They are still meeting well. This isn't the first time Chinese media outlets have reported false breakup news. The claims that they broke up because of THAAD is especially untrue," the actor's camp said in May last year.

Before the reports surfaced, Song Seung Hun commented on marriage plans, saying, "My dream is to create a happy family. I might get criticized for saying this but I wish to be a fantastic father rather than a fantastic actor. I get envious when my friends bring along their wife or kids while I go by myself when we have get-togethers."

Last November, Liu Yifei was cast as the titular character in Disney's live-action version of "Mulan," which is tentatively scheduled for release in 2019.