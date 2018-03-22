Unlike several death cases reported from inside the movie theatres owing to extreme shock or horror, a man in Birmingham, UK who went to watch a movie died after his head was stuck in the footrest of the electronic seat of the movie theatre.

Birmingham Mail reported that the diseased, Ateef Rafiq went to watch a movie with his partner. At the end of the film, he somehow dropped his phone and was trying to find it in between the theatre's Gold Class seats.

When the 24-year-old Ateef bent down, the footrest of the electronic chair also clamped down on the victim's head. After he realized that his head is stuck, he started to panic and his partner was equally agitated.

The staff of the theatre rushed to him and tried to set him free and other patrons in the hall tried their bit to help the victim. They finally succeeded to separate his head from the seat, but Ateef soon suffered cardiac arrest. Some paramedics spotted the condition and restarted his heart. Later, he was rushed from the Vue cinema complex in the Star City to Heartlands Hospital, which is almost 4 miles away.

The Vue International said in a statement that the victim could not survive and passed away on Friday, March 16. Pending probe into the incident by the Birmingham city council, the theatre expressed its sorrow. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who has our full support and assistance."