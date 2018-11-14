Conspiracy theorists all around the world have many times alleged that the space missions conducted by NASA are hoaxes, and they believe that the American space agency has never reached the Moon or Mars. In an apparent move to silence these sceptics, NASA has now revealed that they will broadcast its InSight Mars Lander touching down on the Red Planet on November 26, 2018.

The space agency also added that the live streaming will be available on NASA Television, the agency's website and social media platforms.

The last time NASA broadcast a Mars landing was six years ago when the Curiosity Rover executed a dramatic plunge on the surface of the Red Planet. Even though the space agency released the touchdown video, adamant conspiracy theorists outlandishly claimed that NASA has shot these clips from a remote desert area and manipulated the visuals like a Hollywood sci-fi movie.

"The landing will kick off a two-year mission in which InSight will become the first spacecraft to study Mars' deep interior. Its data also will help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own. InSight is being followed to Mars by two mini-spacecraft comprising NASA's Mars Cube One (MarCO), the first deep-space mission for CubeSats. If MarCO makes its planned Mars flyby, it will attempt to relay data from InSight as it enters the planet's atmosphere and lands," said NASA in a recently issued statement.

After the touchdown, NASA is also expected to conduct a post-landing press conference on the evening of November 26.

Another NASA spacecraft which will touch down the surface of the Red Planet is the ExoMars Rover. If everything goes as planned, the rover will make its Mars landing in 2020. The primary aim of this mission is to look for potential signs of life on Mars.