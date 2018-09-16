Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominated 2018 Singapore Grand Prix and clinched the victory at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, September 16, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured the second position, Hamilton's chief title rival Sebastian Vettel managed to become third.

The British driver used his "magic" pole position from Saturday as an advantage to become the leader of the race and equalized with Ferrari's Vettel in terms of most wins at Singapore GP.

On Sunday, before the race, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted picture collage on his personal Instagram account and said, "@f1nightrace tonight! Best of luck to all the teams! There will be large crowds around the Suntec/ City Hall/ Marina Bay area so do take care and please heed the traffic wardens. – LHL."

However, while the Singapore race track became very tricky for many, Force India's Esteban Ocon had to finish after initial three corners due to a contact with teammate. Without breaking the record this time also safety car was deployed to lead the drivers at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

While two drivers, Perez and Russian racer Sergey Sirotkin had face penalties, the 33-year-old Hamilton, who once again triumphed on a track, with this 69th career win he earned 25 points and maximized the lead in the drivers' championship. He is now 40-points ahead of his top rival and the German driver Vettel.

Max had a chance to surpass Hamilton once, but the Briton could not let him. Later, a video posted by mercedesamgf1, the Instagram handle of Mercedes AMG F1 where Hamilton said when Max came close, he thought that "No bro, I am not giving up this position."

He added, "One day I will look back on days like this and tell the kids or the grand kids that 'I used to do that,' and they're not going to know how cool it was..."

As per the championship standing, Hamilton has 281 points, Vettel is in the second position with 241 and the Finnish driver Kimi Räikkönen is in third with 174 points. Mercedes is still the leader of constructors' championship, as they have gathered a total of 415 points and Ferrari is in second with 390 points.

Here is the final result of Singapore GP 2018:

The next race, Russian GP will take place on September 30 at Sochi Autodrom.