Wayne Taylor Racing announced on Tuesday, November 27 that the former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who retired from F1 after Abu Dhabi GP, will return to Daytona in 2019 January for another tilt at the Rolex 24 Hours endurance race.

The 37-year-old Alonso competed last year with United Autosports, a sports car racing team founded by McLaren boss Zak Brown and former British racing driver, Richard Dean before going on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota.

The Spaniard and the winner of two world championship said, "Returning to the United States is always special. The atmosphere created by the fans is unique throughout an incredible weekend."