Formula one and the City of Hanoi authorities have jointly announced on Wednesday that from April 2020 Vietnam's capital will host a gorgeous Grand Prix just like other Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and China.

In a statement F1 said "It also forms part of Formula 1's long-term strategy to broaden the appeal of the sport and to reach new audiences around the globe," adding that the Vingroup, which is a Vietnamese conglomerate, has signed a multi-year deal to host the motor racing event "which will begin as a thrilling street race in the heart of the city."

The motorsports team has worked with circuit design company Tilke to create a semi-permanent street track, which will be located on the western side of Hanoi city in the vicinity of My Dinh National Stadium. As per the officials, Vietnam's 5.565km track will have 22 turns, with expected speeds of 335kmph through the speed trap.

Formula 1's Chairman and Chief Executive, Chase Carey joins the City of Hanoi leadership and Vingroup promoter celebrate the launch at the Hanoi Citadel, which is one of the well-known landmarks of the city.

Carey said, "Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1 and the Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realisation of that ambition. We are thrilled to be here in Hanoi, one of the most exciting cities in the world right now with such a rich history and an incredible future ahead of it."

"Our Motorsport team, working in collaboration with the City of Hanoi and promoter Vingroup, has worked to enable a circuit that will not only test the drivers but also ensure that our fans enjoy the racing spectacle. We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020," he added.

The Chairman of City of Hanoi, Nguyen Duc Chung said, "We are proud to be hosting the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix, and showcasing the city of Hanoi to the world with its special combination of ancient and modern beauty from 2020."

"It's a further demonstration of Vietnam's ability, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world to host events on a global scale and attract tourism to the country. It provides an opportunity for inward investment to Vietnam and importantly to bring the exciting wheel to wheel racing of Formula 1 to the people of Vietnam," Chung said.

However, as per the F1 website, two lucky fans can get the first two tickets for Hanoi's inaugural Grand Prix in 2020 and for that they were asked to register their names.