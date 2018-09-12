Moto2 rider Romano Fenati was involved in quite a few infamous incidents on the track over the years, including the one in which he had kicked out Finland's Niklas Ajo during a Moto3 warm-up in 2015.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Fenati came up with a shocking and disgraceful gesture when he pulled rival Stefano Manzi's brake lever at 140mph during the Moto2 race in San Marino.

The two riders were travelling at almost 140mph when the Italian star pulled off the nasty act, putting his compatriot's life in danger.

Manzi, who was stunned, eventually lost balance only to regain control a few moments later.

Fenati's "irresponsible" gesture came after Manzi tried to overtake him earlier in the race. They had dropped out of points as the pair made contact and eventually ran off the track, according to the BBC.

"We had a contact two turns before, but nothing to justify such a reaction. His gesture speaks for itself," Manzi was quoted as saying by the news report.

Fenati was disqualified after 23 laps for irresponsible driving and was later handed a two-race suspension.

Fenati loses contract, apologises for 'damaging conduct'

However, the Italian rider contract has been ripped up by his team — Marinelli Snipers Team.

"We can communicate that the Marinelli Snipers Team shall terminate the contract with the rider Romano Fenati, from now on, for his unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct for the image of all," Marinelli Snipers Team's statement read.

"With extreme regret, we have to note that his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider and can't be apologised for in any way. The rider, from this moment, will not participate in any more races with the Marinelli Snipers team."

Fenati has also lost the opportunity to join MV Agusta's new Moto2 project next season as the Italian bike maker promised to rip up his contract. The said project was linked to Forward Racing, with whom Mazi rides, according to the Guardian.

"In all my years of watching sport, I have never seen behaviour as dangerous as this. A rider who can act like this can never represent the values of our company, and our brand," president of MV Agusta, Giovanni Castiglioni said.

Fenati conceded he has an impulsive character but insisted he never intended to hurt a fellow rider during the race.

"I do not want to justify myself, I know that my gesture is not justifiable, I just want to apologise to everyone," Fenati said.

He added: "Unfortunately I have an impulsive character, but my intention was certainly not to hurt a driver like me but I wanted to make him understand that what he was doing was dangerous."