Motorola is hosting a product launch event in Sao Paulo on June 6 and if recent reports are to be believed, Moto Z3 Play is most likely break covers next month. But, before it could make the official debut, the device image with special Moto Mod has surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

In 2016, when 4G service was beginning to make inroads in emerging markets, a PC Mag report citing Motorola official in the Chicago office press meet, claimed that the company in collaboration with partner network carriers and Moto Mod developers were testing to bring new generation 5G. The company believed that they didn't have to necessarily make internal changes in the phone, as they would try to bring 5G capabilities through specially developed Moto Mods.

Well, it looks like we might finally see the commercial variant as early as next month. A photo has emerged showing Moto Z3 Play with 5G Moto Mod on its back. The phone looks same as seen in previously leaked images. It features big circular camera module housing dual-camera with multi-tone LED flash on top.

On the front, Moto Z3 Play features FullView display with thin bezels on the right and left side; whereas the top and bottom bezels too have been trimmed just enough to keep the front-camera, LED flash and companion sensors on the top, and a slim chin at the base for Motorola brand engraving and two mics.

What's interesting is the 5G Moto Mod. It comes with an odd design having opaque (not sure if it is metal or polycarbonate material) body with a matte finish. It also features a circular open space for the dual-camera in the middle and a thick lone horn on the left side, which many believe it to be the 5G modem.

Currently, 4G-LTE offers around 50mbps (max) speed, but with the 5G network, citizens can expect to enjoy several thousand times the speed, with up to 5.7gbps (commercial) download capability on their smartphones.

Motorola 5G Moto Mod will join the likes of the Moto TurboPower Pack, Moto Style Shell, JBL SoundBoost 2 and Moto GamePad and others.

Other stipulated features of the Moto Z3 Play are 6.0-inch screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, Android Oreo software, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.