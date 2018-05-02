Xiaomi's Redmi Note series has done well, helping the company become an important player in the world's smartphone market especially in developing economies. It released yet another mid-range smartphone called the Redmi Note 5 (Redmi Note 5 Pro in India) in China last month but it will now face a stiff competition from Motorola's Moto G6 Plus, which was unveiled recently along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play.

The Moto G6 Plus from the Lenovo-owned company's popular Moto G series is expected give other mid-range smartphones, especially the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese version) a run for its money with its impressive specifications and aggressive pricing.

Will you buy Moto G6 Plus or the Redmi Note 5? Well, here are key specifications of the handsets to help you choose one that suits your budget and taste:

Price

The Moto G6 Plus is priced at $299 (around S$396), while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of 1,099 yuan (around S$230) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 1,699 yuan (around S$356) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Display

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p (409 ppi density), whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixel (403 ppi density).

Processor

The Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, while the Mot G6 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset.

Operating System

Both the devices run Android 8.0 Oreo software

RAM & Storage

The Moto G6 Plus is available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card, while the Redmi Note 5 comes packed with a 3GB/6GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Camera

The Moto G6 Plus mounts a dual 12MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) selfie camera, while the Redmi Note 5 features a dual 12MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size) + 5MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) main camera and a 13MP front- snapper.

Battery

The Moto G6 Plus is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery with fast battery charging 15W, while the Redmi Note 5 houses a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging 5V/2A technology.