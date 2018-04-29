Motorola has unveiled its much-anticipated Moto G6 series – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus -- after months of speculations. The new mid-range smartphones live up to the expectations as they come with a signification upgrade over its predecessors in terms of specifications, build quality and design.

The Lenovo-owned company is expected to release the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus in almost all the markets in the next few weeks. However, the Moto G6 Plus will not be available for purchase in North America as it is similar to the Moto X4 in specifications.

Which Moto G6 variant should you buy when released - Moto G6, Moto G6 Play or Moto G6 Plus? Well, the handsets differ in terms of design and specifications, and of course pricing. Here are details to help you purchase one based on your needs and budget:

Moto G6 Play

Priced at $199 (around S$264), it is the cheapest of the three variants. It has a plastic back and sports a 5.7-inch HD screen with 1280x720p (282 ppi density) and with 18:9 aspect ratio, measures 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm in dimension and weighs 175 g.

Under the hood, the Moto G6 Play has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor (Snapdragon 427 processor for US market), an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 2GB/3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB internal memory expanadable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger.

Moto G6

It is priced at $249 (around S$330) and features a glass back. It sports a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels (424 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, measures 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm in dimension and weighs 167 g.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage expanadable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging 15W. In terms of camera, it features a dual 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture), and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G6 Plus

Priced at $299 (around S$396), it has a 3D glass cover on the back and on the front and aluminium frame. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p (409 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, measures 160 x 75.5 x 8 mm in dimension and weighs 167 g.

The Moto G6 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory with expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card, a dual 12MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) selfie camera, and a 3,200 mAh battery with fast battery charging 15W.