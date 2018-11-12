A baby girl, aged 11-months died on Friday, November 9 after her babysitter's husband allegedly raped, sodomised and abused her in Bandar Baru Bangi, near the Malaysian capital. The mother of the child has finally spoken up after the case sparked outrage in Malaysia.

As per the Malaysian news agency, Bernama, the 22-year-old Noraihan Ab Aziz, the mother of the victim Zara said, "My heart ached when I saw Zara's heart-wrenching condition."

In addition, Noraihan, who works as a factory operator in Bandar Baru Bangi, near Kuala Lumpur, said that as long as the accused is not punished "I will not feel calm" and "I leave it to the police to investigate and take appropriate action against the perpetrator."

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said on Saturday, November 10 that baby Zara was died at around 10.30 am on Friday after being admitted for two days at the Serdang Hospital.

"Based on the statement of the victim's mother, when she was sent to the caretaker's home in the morning, the victim was in good health. However, the victim was said to have suffered from shortness of breath in the afternoon and was rushed to the Bandar Baru Bangi Clinic, before being referred to the Serdang Hospital. Further examination on the victim found a tear on the victim's hymen, and a subsequent examination found that the victim's anus was also torn," he stated on Saturday.

Zara's father, Muhammad Zainal Abduk Rahaman, 27, her four-year-old brother, Muhamad Alif Zamani and Noraihan carried her body to their hometown of Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, where they buried her on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the extremely devastated mother of the little Zara wrote "You're in peace there my dear ... Wait for mother in heaven." Noraihan also posted the pictures of her daughter when she was admitted to the hospital as well as the funeral ceremony.

She also stated that on Wednesday, November 7 the hospital authority called her and told her that Zara's condition was critical after the babysitter and her husband took her to the hospital. Noraihan the babysitter called her five times on that day but her phone was out of reach at that time.

"Upon arriving at the hospital, I found the babysitter feeling very sorry, but her husband was just calm as if nothing had happened," she added.

When Noraihan went to visit the babysitter for the first time and spoke to the woman, she did not feel anything suspicious.

However, police arrested both babysitter and her husband, who works as a barber, for their suspected involvement in this rape case. Later, police stated that the accused has tested positive for methamphetamine and he has been remanded for five days until Tuesday, November 13.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.