A mother of a seven-month-old baby girl has shown the world that just because she carried her own child for nine months inside her womb, she could be cruel to the new-born in the name of exorcism. It may sound brutal and unnatural but the truth is the mother allegedly beat the infant continuously for two days using Bible in the name of exorcism.

A witness has testified the incident and revealed terrifying facts on Wednesday, March 14 at South African Magistrate's Court, during the bail application for the accused, Evelyn Jacobs. Jacobs and the co-accused Emmanuel Welcome face charges for killing the baby and trying to attempt exorcism on the child.

Nigeria's daily newspaper The Punch reported that the investigating officer of this case, Detective Constable Kgositsile Taolo told the court, "According to the testimony of a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, on October 12, 2016, the accused (Jacobs) and a friend, Veronica, went to Welcome's shanty... Jacobs had her seven-month-old baby with her at the time."

"When they arrived at the shack, Welcome said the child was possessed by evil spirits. The mother concurred and the two accused then beat the child with open hands across her body and head," the officer mentioned.

"Welcome also took a Bible and started hitting the child with the Bible on her stomach. Later that night, the child could not sleep as she was in pain," he further added.

However, the next day also both accused beat the child and Taolo told the court that the witness woke up in the next morning after hearing the cry of the baby.

In addition to that officer said, "When she looked at where the child and the mother, as well as Welcome, were sleeping, she saw them hitting the child with their open hands. She asked the two accused to stop, as they were hurting the child and could end up killing the baby.

The witness told the court she grabbed the baby and about to leave the house but Welcome grabbed baby's feet. Then the mother came and helped to take the child away from the witness.

The detective said that Jacobs placed the child on the bed and handed the co-accused a rope, to hit the child.

"Jacobs took off her slippers and hit the child with the shoes. The child was crying and the witness again tried to take the child but was unsuccessful," he said.

Reports stated that the mother took a leather whip called a sjambok and used it on the child. When the witnessed felt helpless and left the shanty, Jacobs followed her and told her not to worry about the child as it "was not human but a snake."

When the witnessed returned, she saw that the mother feed the baby milk but suddenly she filled the empty bottle with salt and water.

As the child refused to drink that, the mother again beat the child and Welcome took a jug from the kitchen that contained salt and water mixture and poured it on the face of the seven-months-old child.

Taolo said, "The child then stretched out her hands and kicked as the water was poured onto her face. The mother said that it was a sign of evil spirits and that she was sticking out her tongue like a snake. The mother told the witness to step away from the child, warning her that she would suck her blood."

The witness even attempted to save the child from a dog and after that, she left the accused with the child, as she lost any kind of hope.

The detective said the witness returned to check the child and found out that her right foot was bleeding. But, when she tried to inquire about the injury, Jacobs told that the child belonged to her.

"The mother took a bucket with water and put salt, as well as cleaning agents, into the water. She mixed all the ingredients together and bathed the baby in it. When she took the baby from the bucket, the child's body was stiff and foam was coming from her mouth. The police and an ambulance were then called," Taolo told the court.

While urging to the court for not accepting the bail of Jacobs, the detective said, "The accused has no previous record or pending cases. However, the manner in which this innocent, defenceless child died, was gruesome. This is a small child who has been robbed of her future."

"The accused has two other children, a six-year-old boy, and a one-year-old daughter. The children are staying with family in Pampierstad. The accused has no contact with the children and the family want it to remain that way. They fear for the safety of the children should the accused be released," he said.

The lawyer of Jacobs, Meghan Kleinsmith said that her client had already been in custody for nearly a year and six months.

However, Magistrate Cornelia Voster denied Jacobs' bail application.