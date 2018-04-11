Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's music video "Despacito" that has been watched over five billion times on YouTube was hacked by cybercriminals among other famous music videos.

The Spanish-language hit disappeared from a Google-owned platform on Tuesday, with a pro-Palestine message from the hackers. The video was later restored.

"A hacker using the online moniker 'Kuroi'SH' claimed responsibility for the breach in a series of tweets, revealing that he also hacked rapper Post Malone and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki," news.sky.com reported.

The hackers changed the video's title to "hacked by Kuroi'Sh & Prosox".

"Despacito" was among several other videos reportedly defaced with pro-Palestine messages by hackers.

Artists including Adele, Taylor Swift, Shakira, and Drake have had the names of their songs replaced with the message "Free Palestine".

"Vevo's @YouTube account hacked; attacker just changed the title and thumbnail of #Despacito Song, the most-viewed YouTube video with over 5 billion views," tweeted The Hacker News.

The hacker Kuroi'SH is believed to have hacked Google Brazil last year.

"Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalog were subject to a security breach today, which has now been contained," Vevo said in a statement.

(IANS)