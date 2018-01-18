South Korean popular band MONSTA X will be heading to Singapore for their latest tour.

HBSC Women's World Championship- MONSTA X SPECIAL SHOW 2018 will be held on March 3, at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, Singapore Resorts World, Sentosa.

Date: 3rd March 2018

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, Singapore Resorts World, Sentosa

MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group created by Starship Entertainment through the survival show 'No Mercy' on Mnet in 2015. The group is comprised of seven members: Jooheon, Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Wonho, Minhyuk and I.M.

The band made their debut with the song 'Trespass' on May 14,2015.

The group has succeeded in making their mark in the Korean pop industry and has emerged as one of the most popular and loved bands by fans.

On the same day, another popular K-pop band EXO will also be performing in Singapore for their EXO PLANET #4- The ElyXion tour.

There will be a major rush in the city as the two tours clashes but we are sure that dedicated fans will make sure to head towards their favourite group's concert at any cost.

Ticket launch details will be out soon.

Stay tuned for more updates.