Three stars from the French national football team, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe made sure that they will beat the Croatian squad, who earned the real underdog title and clinch the FIFA World Cup 2018 title for the second time.

But, along with the silver medal, Croatia's captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for being the player of the tournament, while the 19-year-old Mbappe clinched the Young Player Award. Even though England's Harry Kane did not attend the award ceremony on Sunday, after finishing as the World Cup's top scorer the Golden Boot award was given to him. Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper who represented Belgium in 2018 World Cup was awarded the Golden Glove.

Here, IBTimes Singapore has compiled some unforgettable pictures from the FIFA World Cup finals match day including the pictured of the award winners.