Three stars from the French national football team, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe made sure that they will beat the Croatian squad, who earned the real underdog title and clinch the FIFA World Cup 2018 title for the second time.

But, along with the silver medal, Croatia's captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for being the player of the tournament, while the 19-year-old Mbappe clinched the Young Player Award. Even though England's Harry Kane did not attend the award ceremony on Sunday, after finishing as the World Cup's top scorer the Golden Boot award was given to him. Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper who represented Belgium in 2018 World Cup was awarded the Golden Glove.

Here, IBTimes Singapore has compiled some unforgettable pictures from the FIFA World Cup finals match day including the pictured of the award winners.

France fans react
France players celebrate winning the World Cup with coach Didier Deschamps
Croatian fan
Croatia players shake hands with France players
Croatia's Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award as France's Kylian Mbappe poses with the FIFA Young Player award
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron during the presentation
Golden Boot winner England's Harry Kane after defeat by Belgium
Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois waves to the fans while appearing on the balcony of the city hall at the Brussels' Grand Place, after taking the third place in the World Cup 2018, in Brussels, Belgium
