The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the complete card for ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE, which takes place in Indonesia's bustling capital city of Jakarta.

The ONE Championship cage will once again showcase the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent. Set for Saturday, 20 January at the iconic Jakarta Convention Center, the main event features top female strawweight from Singapore, Tiffany "No Chill" Teo who will take on Chinese female martial arts star Xiong Jing Nan for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship.

Tiffany Teo, ONE World Title Challenger, stated: "First of all, I would like to thank ONE Championship for believing in me. I've always kept my head down and let the hard work and my achievements speak for itself. I got the win in my last bout, but I still feel like I could have done better."

Xiong Jing Nan, ONE World Title Challenger, stated: "I would like to thank ONE Championship for the opportunity. I am so glad to have a title shot against Tiffany [Teo]. This is a great honor for me, and for China. I have been training and dreaming of becoming a world champion for a long time and I am ready to defeat whoever is standing in front of me. My entire career has been about making this dream come true, and now it's time for me to make that dream a reality."

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of Shandong is a female strawweight contender in ONE Championship. She is known as one of the top three leading female martial arts talents in China. With a professional record of 13-1, Xiong began her career competing in professional boxing and was inspired by her father, who imparted in her values of courage and integrity. Featuring a wide array of skills, Xiong recently bagged a gold medal at the prestigious China Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in 2017.

In her last bout, Xiong made quick work of Filipino wushu specialist April Osenio, finishing her opponent via technical knockout in the first round. Up next, Xiong will take on Tiffany Teo for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship.

Top Indonesian martial arts talent Stefer Rahardian impressed in his ONE Championship debut by winning the ONE: TITLES & TITANS Flyweight Tournament in August of 2016. Rahardian finished both Yotha Hutagalung and Hendrick Wijaya by first round rear-naked choke to become the tournament winner.

Muhammad "The Spider" Imran of Gujar Khan, Pakistan is a martial artist making his ONE Championship debut. He is the former PFC Strawweight Champion who specializes in budokai karate and grappling.

33-year-old Vitaly Bigdash of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has proven to be one of the most talented martial artists in the world. Making his promotional debut in 2015, Bigdash captured the ONE Middleweight World Championship with a resounding technical knockout victory over Igor Svirid, in one of the most action-packed contests in the ONE history.

Leandro Ataides of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is a 31-year-old martial arts veteran who owns a professional record of 10 wins and three losses. A powerful finisher, seven of Ataides' victories have ended within the distance.

In his last bout, Ataides scored his second win in a row, outscoring former world title challenger Michal Pasternak with a complete showcase of skill. Prior to that bout, Ataides also stopped Mohamed Ali with a highlight-reel flying knee that was named ONE's Knockout of the Year 2016.

Marat "Cobra" Gafurov of Dagestan, Russia, is the former ONE Featherweight World Champion. Boasting a professional record 15 wins and only one defeat, Gafurov is a high-level grappler with 11 of his wins coming by impressive submission over top-caliber opponents.

In his last bout however, Gafurov succumbed to Martin Nguyen via devastating one-punch knockout. Gafurov is now on the comeback trail, looking to get back into title contention. He will take on Shinya Aoki in a Grappling Super-Match.

Global martial arts veteran Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki of Shizuoka, Japan, is one of the world's most decorated athletes. He is the DREAM Lightweight Champion, former Shooto Welterweight Champion, and the former ONE Lightweight World Champion.