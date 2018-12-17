Miss Philippines Catriona Gray has won the coveted Miss Universe 2018 title beating 93 other contestants at a glittering ceremony held at Impact, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. She was handed her crown by the reigning Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa.

She has won the country's fourth Miss Universe crown after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The second and third runners-up are Miss South Africa and Miss Venezuela

The top five finalists at this year's Miss Universe beauty pageant included Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Vietnam.

During the final question and answer session, Catriona was asked: "What is the most important lesson you've learned in your life and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?"

She replied: "I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is... it's poor and very sad. And I've always taught myself to look for the beauty of it, to look for beauty in the faces of the children and to be grateful. And I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe, to see situations with a silver lining, and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. If I could teach also people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster, and children would have a smile on their faces. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Spain's Angela Ponce did not make it to the semi-finals of Miss Universe 2018, but she was given a standing ovation during the event. She is the first transgender candidate of Miss Universe.

The pageant was hosted by Emmy winner Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham. The event also saw a live performance by Ne-Yo.

All the participants from around the world showed off their beauty, talent and intelligence during the contest. The contestants took part in categories including swimsuit, evening gown, and personal interview.

The judges on the panel for 2018 were Miss New Jersey USA 2004 Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, Miss Universe 1992 from Namibia Michelle McLean, scientist and former beauty pageant winner Iman Oubou, Miss Universe 1988 from Thailand Bui Simon, entrepreneur Liliana Gil Valletta and architect Richelle Singson-Michael.