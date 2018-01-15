MIRGI, an Indian short film on epilepsy released on 17th December 2017 on YouTube, is a strong take on the mistreatment and superstition surrounding epilepsy and socio-psychological impact of the disease on victims' families.

Epilepsy, which is the fourth most common neurological disorder, is characterised by vigorous seizures resulting sometimes in physical injuries. However, the cause is mostly unknown. What is worse is that patients with this nervous disease face social stigma and often are shunned by the society.

The 15-minute-long film opens by introducing Pradhan, an IPS officer and single father taking care of his two sons Mrigya and Ekant. The director Aranya Sahay very well incorporates the term 'Mrigya' which means deer in Sanskrit and is very similar sounding to 'Mrigi'- the term used in India for epilepsy.

Mrigya is portrayed as any other normal kid trying to cope up with his father's strict rules. Mrigya's voiceover takes us through his and his brother's daily life. Pradhan, trying his best to instil discipline in his sons, wakes them up at 4 am and makes them study.

As the movie progresses, we get to know that Mrigya is not used to seeing his brother having epilepsy seizures. The day he sees his brother vigorously shaking he quickly concludes that a spirit has possessed him.

However, even if we dismiss the lack of knowledge by thinking it is a child's innocence, we cannot turn a blind eye when their domestic helper comes and says the same thing. He asks Pradhan to make Ekant smell a shoe or make him hold iron – both these methods used by witch doctors during an exorcism.

He also says: "I have seen a lot of such cases in my village...and an exorcist can only save him".

This dialogue throws light on the condition of the patients in India, especially villages. Victims like Ekant are often left at the mercy of witch doctors and unscientific treatment.

Well, if the audience thinks such misconception can be churned out by the minds of kids and illiterate poor men, it is surely not the case.

Pradhan is seen fighting with his estranged wife Malini who is furious at him for hiding the fact from the younger son that his sibling is an epilepsy patient. Pradhan retorts back at her saying that the disease came from her side of the family. Mrigya overhears this conversation.

The director very subtly, after the movie, conveys 'epilepsy is neither hereditary nor permanent".

The movie ends on a positive note. Mrigya learns a new word ' Mirgi' as he is seen writing it under his own name. He is then seen going and hugging his ailing brother and burying his face in his chest. Ekant responds with a weak smile.

The film has already garnered 6.5k views on Youtube from the date of its release on 17th of

December 2017 till 14 Januar 2018 and is gathering support from all quarters. Praises have poured in for the visual treatment, sensitive handling of the subject and the acting of Arjun Shandilya who plays Mrigya in the film, said the film maker.