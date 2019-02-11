An 11-year-old girl was found dead in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Malaysia's Pekan district on Saturday, February 9. But the investigators are hopeful about the autopsy report, as they believe that the result will help to reveal whether she was a victim of an organ trade syndicate or not.

As per State Criminal Investigation Department chief Othman Nanyan, the autopsy will be conducted at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) on Monday to determine the cause of death.

He added that at around 4.25pm on Saturday the police was alerted to a discovery of a dead body, which was found near some bushes.

In a statement, Nanyan said, the dead body of the young girl was found "not far from an oil palm plantation and about 200 metres from the Pekan-Paloh Hinai main road. The area where the body was found is surrounded by bushes and is quite isolated.

"The body was found lying face down and we have sent the remains to HTAA's Forensics department for post mortem. Policemen did not find any weapons in the area," he stated.

After the discovery of the decomposed body, identified as Siti Masyitah Ibrahim the investigators came to know that some of her internal organs were missing. The family of the deceased believe that she has been a victim of human organ trade syndicate as her hands and legs were tied.

As per the Pekan district police chief Superintendent Amran Sidek, further updates on the girl's death would be available once they receive the autopsy report.

"I have received information on the case but I cannot comment on the cause of death. Let's wait for the forensics report," he further added.