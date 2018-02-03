West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup on Saturday.

"Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the U-19 World Cup cricket. Keep winning. Especially proud of Ishan Porel for his performance in the semi-final/final," she said in a tweet.

India overpowered Australia by eight wickets in the final at Tauranga in New Zealand to claim the ICC U19 World Cup for a record fourth time.

Electing to bat first, Australia lost their top three batsmen with just 59 runs on the board during the final at the Bay Oval Stadium after Bengal pacer Ishan Porel took two wickets early on.

Porel, who hails from Chandannagar -- a town in Howrah district -- claimed the wickets of Australian openers Max Bryant (14) and Jack Edwards (28).

India became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012.