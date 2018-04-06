A black and white video featuring an unidentified flying object released on YouTube channel 'The UFO Institute' is baffling experts and conspiracy theorists who are researching on the phenomenon. The five minutes video was apparently shot on April 03, 2018 in rural North Carolina.

The video shows a V-shaped flying object hovering over the night sky accompanied by a humming sound. There were six lights in the craft, and throughout the video, these lights remained static. When the video went viral, alien buffs came up with the idea that it could be a strong evidence of extraterrestrial existence. They even claimed that aliens are monitoring humans from the deep sky and that these star-men from outer space are getting ready for disclosure.

UFO sightings in North Carolina increase

It should be noted that this is one of the 20 sightings reported in North Carolina so far in 2018. North Carolina is considered one of the top 10 states in the US for UFO sightings. The National UFO Reporting has listed more than 2,800 UFO sighting in North Carolina since 1940.

California tops this list with 13,199 sightings followed by Florida (6,252), Washington (5,711), and New York (4558).

Was it a classified military vessel?

Apart from theories surrounding alien spacecraft, many conspiracy theorists said that the strange light-emitting flying object might be a classified anti-gravity military vessel called TR-3B. Often called the black triangle, this classified military vessel is allegedly built by the United States Air Force as a secret project.

Some conspiracy theorists allege that this anti-gravity vessel is actually the triangular UFO, which people often dub as an alien spaceship. Even though there is little evidence to support the existence of TR-3B, adamant conspiracy theorists strongly argue that the US Air Force is using this anti-gravity flying object to spy military activities elsewhere.

However, the existence of such a spacecraft has never officially been acknowledged by the US government.