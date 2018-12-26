Miley Cyrus' close friends are reportedly shocked after her rumored wedding to Liam Hemsworth. Many are apparently suspecting that the former Disney star's pregnancy is the reason for the sudden wedding.

Miley and Liam sparked speculation they secretly tied the knot, after footage emerged of the couple celebrating with their relatives.

Conrad Carr, a surfer friend of the couple, posted a photo and video to his Instagram Story that showed the couple holding a knife while cutting a cake. Adding on, in the background of the clip, one can spot giant metallic pink balloons spelling out Mr & Mrs.

Furthermore, Liam and his brothers, Chris and Luke were also seen having a fun time together.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Close friends, who were left out of Miley's party, are struggling to make sense of a possible wedding with Liam and many suspect she may be pregnant. Those close to her are freaking out over what appears to be a sudden, unannounced wedding. Miley has been out of reach and not returning calls and texts leaving many close to her wondering what's really going on."

"Friends who worked with her on The Voice suspect that Miley might be pregnant," the insider added continued. "She always talked to crew on the show about how she wanted to have a small wedding, maybe elope with a few close friends and family."

"She also talked a lot about how she felt that marriage was something she wanted to do when she was ready for a family. So those who did not make the tiny wedding invite list suspect that Miley may already be pregnant or about to be," the source went on.

Miley and Liam first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song, and got engaged in June 2012 before calling it off in September 2013. Ever since the pair got back together, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married.

In May 2017, the Wrecking Ball singer told Billboard that it was essential for her and Liam to fall for each other again. She said, "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to refill for each other."

Adding on, during an interview with GQ Australia, the Hunger Games star admitted the two needed some time apart to realize each others value. He said: "At the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that."