Miley Cyrus was recently a musical guest on SNL and along with Mark Ronson, she performed "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Everyone is now talking about her mesmerizing cover of John Lennon's classic song and what she wore during her appearance.

Apart from singing "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson also performed their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)." However, what amazed everyone apart from her singing was her clothing. For the SNL, Miley sported a glittery jacket and matching pants and somehow managed to prevent a massive wardrobe malfunction.

After the SNL, the Hannah Montana star again went for a sultry look in New York alongside Liam Hemsworth. In the SNL afterparty, the 26-year-old Miley Cyrus sported a black pantsuit with no bra underneath.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Miley Cyrus has amazed everyone by going braless. Back in 2013, she went braless for the Cosmopolitan Cover, in which she referred Liam as "hubby."

"Number one is my relationship with Liam," Cyrus had said in the past. "That's what I feel the most confident in because you never know. There's so much hype behind my new record, but it could come out and, worst-case scenario, everyone f***ng hates it."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Tennessee-born singer is busy with her upcoming seventh studio album. Before she released, Younger Now in 2017, she expressed that she has already completed two songs for her next album. As per reports, for her seventh album, Miley is collaborating with several artists including Mike Will, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt.

At the same time, Miley recently teased about her role in the upcoming season of Black Mirror. During her appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM ration show, she discussed Malibu wildfire that destroyed her home and was thankful for a fact that she was out of town in South Africa filming a new project. Her presence in South Africa seemed to have corroborated an earlier speculation that she would have been a guest star in Netflix's Black Mirror season 5.

Upon asking, Miley simply said, "If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes.'"