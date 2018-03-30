The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on Thursday announced that it had sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee to present bids for Milan and Turin for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

CONI said the letter officially showed its commitment to the dialogue it started with the IOC during the last few months over the two cities' bids, reports Efe.

"Due to the need to comply with the formal due date specified by the IOC and following numerous meetings and communications with the heads of the International Olympic Committee, CONI expressed this intention in a letter, declaring the candidatures of the City of Milan/Turin," CONI said in a statement.

"CONI noted that the dialogue phase involves collaboration between CONI, the City and the IOC in order to identify the best solution for the needs of the country, therefore considering the possibility, as part of a joint project, of expanding potential solutions for the different Olympic competitions to other areas," it added.

The final decision on the city, which is expected to be officially a candidate for the 2026 Winter Olympics, is to be taken only by the IOC.

(IANS)