Entire US security services were pulled to a state of shock when diplomats from the country became victims of sonic attacks initially in Cuba, and later in China. Victims of these attacks reportedly complained of hearing troubling noises before developing symptoms very similar to brain trauma. Now, a new report published in the New York Times has revealed that unknown entities have attacked the US diplomats using microwave weapons.

Experts believe that microwave emitters were used to attack the US diplomats and these weapons could be that small enough so that they can be easily truck around in a van.

Quoting the words of Douglas H Smith, the director of the Center for Brain Injury and Repair at the University of Pennsylvania, New York Times reported that microwaves are the main suspect behind the alleged sonic attack on US diplomats in China and Cuba. It should be noted that the medical team that initially examined the 21 affected diplomats from Cuba had made no mention of microwaves in their detailed report.

As the New York Times published the report on microwave weapons, the State Department quickly responded and made it clear that their investigation hadn't yet determined the real cause of attacks. The FBI, on the other hand, declined to comment.

"Dr. Smith remarked that the diplomats and doctors jokingly refer to the trauma as the immaculate concussion. Strikes with microwaves, some experts now argue, more plausibly explain reports of painful sounds, ills and traumas than do other possible culprits — sonic attacks, viral infections and contagious anxiety," wrote the New York Times.

The New York Times wrote that microwave attack could produce auditory delusions in the victims a phenomenon called the Frey Effect, and this might be the reason why everyone suspected it as a sonic attack. It should be also noted that some attack victims had revealed that they could not stop the piercing noise even by covering their eyes.

Allan H. Frey, a top scientist who found that microwaves can trick the brain into perceiving what seem to be ordinary sounds claimed that Russians are apparently developing weapons like these and added that Cuba is now aligned with Russia.