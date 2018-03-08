Microsoft has confirmed it will discontinue Windows "10 S" -- the latest version of its flagship Operating System (OS), released in mid-2017 in favour of a special "S Mode" that is the new version of Windows designed to compete with Google Chrome OS.

The tech giant is contemplating a new "S Mode" for Windows 10 Home, Enterprise and Pro versions of the OS.

"We are simplifying the experience for our customers. Starting with the next update to Windows 10, coming soon, customers can choose to buy a new Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro PC with 'S' mode enabled and commercial customers will be able to deploy Windows 10 Enterprise with 'S' mode enabled," Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President, Windows, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The new "S Mode" will lock down any copy of Windows 10 so it can only run apps from Microsoft Store and will work the same way as the dedicated Windows "10 S" OS was built to do.

"We expect the majority of customers to enjoy the benefits of Windows 10 in 'S Mode'. If a customer does want to switch out of it, they will be able to do so at no charge, regardless of edition," the blog post added.

New Windows 10 devices would ship with "S Mode" in the coming months.

Microsoft had introduced Windows "10 S" in 2017 with an aim to provide a Windows experience that delivers predictable performance and quality through Microsoft-verified apps via the Microsoft Store.

Sixty per cent of Windows "10 S" users have remained on the OS instead of switching to Windows 10 Pro free of charge, according to tech website Thurrott. (IANS)