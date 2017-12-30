Microsoft may have been hiding the rumoured Andromeda operating system for quite some time, but its silent activities recently have caught the attention of the press. In fact, the cloud software firm has been spotted testing the Microsoft Store for the forthcoming OS.

The Microsoft Store app has made an appearance on the Store itself where it was tagged available for PC, Mobile, HoloLens and Hub platforms. What was attention-grabbing is the number code 8828080 situated after the above-mentioned platforms.

Windows Central believes that this code is referenced to the Andromeda OS. This all the more fans speculations that Microsoft is indeed working on the rumoured Surface Phone, which will be powered by the new operating system. Third-party apps like Spotify and some games have been reported under testing as well for the mobile OS.

It also claimed that the leaked code is part of Microsoft's contact phone number that has long been associated with the Andromeda OS. However, this has to be taken with a grain of salt as Microsoft has not acknowledged any of these speculations officially.

In the meantime, the Surface Phone has been making waves in the rumour mill recently. For one, it could be a game-changing smartphone to sport a dual-screen display based on the patents leaked a few months ago.

Tonnes of fan-made Surface Phone renders have already made it online. Here are some of them: