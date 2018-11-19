, after briefly halting the Windows 10 October 2018 update over the performance issue, rereleased the software on November 13. Now it has come to light that there are still some bugs, but it is particularly affecting Apple device owners who own Windows 10-powered PCs.

The software giant in a note in the Windows 10 update history has said that Apple has notified Microsoft that there is an "incompatibility issue with iCloud for Windows (version 7.7.0.27) where users may experience issues updating or synching Shared Albums after updating to Windows 10, version 1809."

We have to understand that if the user attempt to install iCloud for Windows (version 7.7.0.27) on Windows 10, version 1809 will see a message pop up stating that this version of iCloud for Windows isn't supported, and the installation will fail.

Now, Microsoft is blocking devices with iCloud for Windows (version 7.7.0.27) from getting the software update and has also advised the consumers not to attempt any manual installation until the issue is resolved.

"Microsoft is working with Apple to provide a compatible version of iCloud for Windows 10, version 1809 in an upcoming release," the company said.

For those unaware, Microsoft's new Windows 10 October 2018 update comes with Dark Mode for apps, which is not only the visually appealing interface but also cuts power consumption. Go to Settings >> Personalization >> Colors, scroll to the bottom. There, you will find 'Choose your default app mode' and select Dark.

It also brings new SwiftKey keyboard, separate font size slider, new ways to take screen-shot, improved Phone App for Android mobiles, which will make transferring files easier than ever before. It will allow owners to drag and drop photos seamlessly from PC to Phone or vice versa.