Micromax hasn't demonstrated its best game even as Chinese rivals have taken a massive lead over the once-dominating India-based OEM. But it looks like the company is ready to strike back with a new smartphone.

Micromax has sent out media invites for the event, which will be held on December 18. At the launch, Micromax will finally let all the details about its mysterious smartphone out. But the company has been teasing the smartphone through its social media channels, from which we know two things about the phone.

Firstly, it was pretty much confirmed that the upcoming Micromax smartphone will be the company's first to boast a notch. The latest teaser by Micromax confirms that the smartphone will sport four cameras, two at the back and two at the front.

Another interesting aspect we've noticed from the most recent teaser is the gradient finish on the back cover, which looks identical to Huawei P20 Pro and some Honor smartphones. The rear camera appears to have AI integration as there are clear markings for "Dual AI Camera" printed below the vertical camera and LED setup.

The dual-lens selfie camera is also accompanied by an LED flash and the overall design looks nothing but premium. It remains to be seen how Micromax plans to position its new smartphone in the market. It would make sense for it to be pitted against Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, seeing how the Indian smartphone brand lost its lion's share to the rising popularity of its Chinese opponent.

With just two more days to go for the official reveal, fans won't have to guess what the smartphone is or what it packs for too long. The company has also maintained a tight lid on the name of the phone that is being launched in India next week. It will be interesting to see how the surprise elements worth in Micromax's favour on the day of launch.