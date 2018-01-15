Founder member of English rock band The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, is in India and says he is enjoying the time and place.

The 74-year-old rock star took to Twitter and Instagram to share a photograph of himself standing in front of Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in the western state of Rajasthan. He is seen donning a printed shirt paired with a black blazer and pants.

"Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" Jagger captioned the image.

However, it is not known if Jagger is here for work or for a vacation.

The Dancing in the street hitmaker has his career spanned over five decades, and is often described as "one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock & roll". Though he mostly remembered for his distinctive voice and performances, he came under scrutiny for drug abuse and romantic involvements, and was often portrayed as a countercultural figure.

Recently, the singer made headlines after his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted a picture on social media where she is seen wearing a white Rolling Stones baseball cap featuring the group's logo. The picture was taken in Mustique — where Mick owns a home.

With inputs from IANS