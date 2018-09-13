DC fans were left in bewilderment after it was reported by several media outlets that Henry Cavill will no longer be the face of Superman in future DC films. Just when the news broke the internet, many took to Twitter to give their opinion as who can now replace Henry Cavill. Apparently, a lot of DC fans wishes to see Michael B. Jordan wearing the cape from now on.

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill are reportedly ending their contract. The British actor first wore the blue suit in 2013's Man of Steel and then later featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Despite the negative remarks on the films, many appreciated Cavill's performance as Superman.

The source further told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio wished to cast Cavill in the upcoming superhero film, Shazam!. But "contract talks between Cavill's WME reps and Warners broke down," and now it looks like some other actor may replace the Mission: Impossible — Fallout star.

In addition to this, one source added that the studio is trying to hit a reset button with the DC universe because of the fate of their previous few movies. Even Deadline reported that the studio is considering to cast Michael B. Jordan as Superman in future films, that may include Man of Steel 2.

Soon after the reports surfaced, many took to their social media handles to express their views on the casting of a black actor as Superman, specifically Jordan. Check out a few such tweets:

Fans should understand this that even the outlet puts the report of Jordan's hiring as "down the road."

Despite all the reports, fans of Henry Cavill should not feel sad about his future as Superman. Just after the news broke out, Cavill's representative, Dany Garcia, took to her Twitter account to make sure that everything is still fine between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill.

Dany Garcia didn't outright state that the actor is definitely a part of DC world but it somehow made many to believe that it is not over yet.

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged," read a statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson after the initial publication of this story.