You might have to drop your plans to visit the Maldives this time, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has asked residents to avoid all non-essential travel to the country after a 15 days state emergency has been declared in the popular tourist destination by President Abdulla Yameen.

The situation in the South Asian country became disturbing when armed troops suddenly attacked and captured country's top court after Yameen refused to comply with court's Thursday order to release nine political dissidents. They also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom on Monday depending on the political crisis.

On Tuesday, MFA said in a travel advisory that while the situation in the Maldives is out of order, Singaporeans are advised to cancel their plans to visit the country until the situation gets stabilized.

According to reports, the ministry has also said that the south-east Asian country has no diplomatic representation in the Maldives that constrains Singapore's ability to extend "consular assistance in an emergency."

MFA showed its concerns for those who are already there in Maldives. The ministry urged them to take all required precautions for their personal safety, including an advice to monitor news closely and pay attention to the instructions by local authorities.

MFA also asked that people should not attend any large public gatherings including protest march. They asked the Singaporeans to stay in touch with their friends and family who are still trapped in the Maldives.

If any Singapore citizen needs a consular assistance, they may contact to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office, situated in Tanglin, Singapore 248163. Provided helpline number is +65 6379 8800 / 8855. People can also send email to this id mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.