The existence of life in outer space and the sighting news of aliens always trigger the interest to delve deeper into the mystery. While many theorists who claim that it is not possible that we are all alone in this universe, some people have been sceptical about the idea. But now things have gone a little ahead after a government has come forward to reveal proofs of extraterrestrial contact.

Yes, you heard us right. After several claims of alien sighting in Mexico and other parts of the world in the beginning of the New Year, the Mexican government has revealed some proofs to support the alien existence theory.

The Mexican authority had revealed some documents, images of alien objects, what they found earlier from several places in the country.

According to Hidden Facts, these proofs of the extraterrestrial existence were found over 80 years ago and until today, they were not disclosed.

The Mexican actor and producer, Raul Julia-Levy, who made a documentary on the mystery of alien's existence, mentioned that the main object of his documentary was to show the truth that has been hidden in Mexico for centuries.

The Mexican government found the disk shape artefact. It contains many symbolic texts, which are considered as some kind of secret messages. The researchers have translated the text, which reveals a shocking information.

According to their observation, they found an astronaut controlling a craft, the earth's atmosphere, depicted by two rings, and a self-controlled spacecraft.

However, in terms of believing in ET's existence, scientists have found unknown signals from space and after trying a lot to know the origin, it has been a mystery to them since its arrival. In this case, MIT radio astronomer John A. Ball's "Zoo Theory" could bring a new light to the unveiled secret.