Harvey Weinstein, the American producer whose alleged actions triggered the #MeToo movement in several countries, is due back in the court after a judge ordered a pre-trial hearing in the rape case.

It was in October 2017, when several news outlets reported that more than a dozen women had accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting, harassing, or raping them. Many women from the film industry also reported going through similar experience with Weinstein. As a result, he was fired from his own production company, Miramax, which he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein. Following it, the Los Angeles Police Department opened a criminal investigation for alleged rape.

Harvey Weinstein was charged by New York police on May 25, 2018, with "rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women." However, he was later released after a bail for one million dollars was posted on his behalf. As of now, his travel documents are surrendered and he is restricted to travel not beyond New York and Connecticut.

Earlier on Thursday, when the judge declined to dismiss the sexual assault case against him, Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman stated that they were "disappointed that the court did not dismiss the indictment, but Judge (James) Burke has ruled, and we intend to continue to vigorously defend this case to the best of our ability," reports CNN.

Following the accusations on Harvey Weinstein, several other celebrities started to share their history with Hollywood actors and producers who allegedly harassed them. One of the most talked #MeToo news surfaced when it was alleged by many that Academy Award-winning star Kevin Spacey too had allegedly touched them inappropriately.

It was a result of such "national reckoning" when MeToo hashtag campaign came to light, which promoted many to open up and share their stories. Not only in the United States, but the #MeToo hashtag also started to trend in India as well.

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta even accused Indian actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. At the same time, in India, the Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akhbar was also accused of sexual harassment by several of his erstwhile female colleagues through the "MeToo" Movement.