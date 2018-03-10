FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi will not travel with the squad to face Malaga in a La Liga match due to personal reasons, the Catalan football club announced on Saturday.

Barcelona are set to be hosted by Malaga later on Saturday in the 28th round of La Liga. Defender Yerry Mina completed the lineup after Messi was ruled out, reports Efe.

While it has not been confirmed, Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo was expected to give birth to a baby around this time.

Barcelona are now eight points clear at the top of the table, while Atletico Madrid hold the second position with 61 points. (IANS)