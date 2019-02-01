Ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has had a lot to deal with. But apparently, the most challenging thing she apparently has to deal with looks like family.

Meghan's sister Samantha Markle wants to capitalize on he sister's fame. And so she apparently announced a tell-all about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. And she isn't stopping at just one but two whole books about Meghan. Now we have to say, the relationship between Meghan and Samantha doesn't seem that close, even if they were that close, we doubt she would have enough material to fill two books. It seems like Samantha is just trying to cash in.

Reportedly, Samantha Markle hopped on Twitter to give her followers an announcement of what's to come. And by what can be observed is that it doesn't seem like Samantha has Meghan's best interests at heart, she just wants to use her sister like a Golden Goose, which we have to say doesn't seem like something a sibling would do.

Reportedly Samantha Markle's "In the Shadows of the Duchess" is supposed to come out around Meghan's due date. Samantha reportedly tweeted, "I couldn't help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out! In the Shadows of the Duchess I and II.'' She also used #April and #June to hint at the release dates.

Samantha seems to be going out of her way to prove that she and Meghan were close. She claims that there are many pictures in the book, which she says will prove they spent a lot of time together. She wrote, "And you will love some of the pictures in my book also to refute any of your nasty troll gossip that we did not have a life together. I'm very much your sister and if you don't like it too bad. Bring it on."

We guess we'll just have to wait and see what Samantha has to say about her sister.