Meghan Markle is redefining the royal style book. While she pulls off every new look with ease, the Duchess of Sussex also draws a lot of criticism when she goes a little overboard with her experiments.

A recent example being her tuxedo minidress she wore for her Hamilton date night with Prince Harry. The couple attended a special performance of Hamilton to raise funds for one of Harry's charities, Sentebale.

The funds will be used to help people affected by HIV and AIDS in Africa.

On the occasion, the former Suits actress wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles. She slipped into a pair of stylish heels and tied her hair up into a bun. The Duchess's daring dress featured a plunging neckline, risking a possible wardrobe malfunction. The last time she wore a dress like that (on her 37th birthday), her bra peeped out of her outfit, causing a frenzy online.

This time, the Duchess was severely criticised for her "ugly" legs. Several also deemed her outfit inappropriate. "#MeghanMarkle should, has to and ought to cover up her extremely ugly legs! Oh Gosh!" read a comment.

Despite the backlash, several Markle fans took a stand for her and shut down haters. Meanwhile, the newly-married couple joined the creator of the musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Harry, Meghan and Lin-Manuel were guests of honour of the special show.