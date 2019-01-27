Is Meghan Markle considering a return to television? Will we finally see Rachel and Mike again for the show's farewell season?

Suits will soon be going off the air and as the cast and crew prepares for its final season. The question is being raised whether two of the most important cast members of the show, Mike and Rachel played by Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle will make an appearance for a final story arc, or maybe even stop by for a cameo. Reportedly for the past 48 hours, rumours have abounded that Meghan and her onscreen husband Patrick J. Adams and co-star Gina Torres could make a shock return for the final episodes.

Speaking about the possibility of the royal reprising her role, Suits creator Aaron Korsh said: "As of this minute, I don't know which of our old original cast will be back and which won't because we're so early in the season.

"I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they're talking about.

"I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone, so that I can tell you.

"But as far as the original people coming back, including Jessica (Gina's character), we're so early in the season that we haven't formulated what we want to do, so we can't reach out to people before we know what we want to do."

As of now, it seems like Meghan will be focusing on her duties as a Duchess and being a mom. But we do hope she can at least make a cameo in the final episode of the series.