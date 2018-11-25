Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to move out of their small living quarters from the Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace and set up residence at Windsor, just outside London. This comes amid reports of a growing rift between Harry and Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In spite of news emerging in recent times that the couple could possibly move into the 21-bedroom Apartment 1A, next door to William and Middleton at Kensington, Harry and Markle, reports the Daily Beast, are actually about to move away from to a different location. The Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child to be born in the Spring of 2019.

This move out of Kensington seems to be a clear indication of wanting to separate themselves from under the shadow of William and Middleton, notes the report.

Kensington Palace has officially announced that Harry and Markle will take up residence at the Frogmore Cottage, built in the grounds of Frogmore House. It is a part of the Royal family's properties and it is the spot where Harry and Markle hosted their wedding reception. The couple's engagement pictures were shot there, notes the report.

Frogmore Cottage, notes the report, was a gift from the Queen to the couple. Facing the grounds the grounds of Frogmore House, it is located about 20 miles from London and near Windsor Castle.

According to a report from the Sun, there is tension between the brothers—Harry and William. While there is no clarity on why exactly this tension developed, the report mentions this as the reason for the Harry and Markle not moving into one of the main apartments of the Kensington Palace to Apartment 1A and live by themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far been living in Nottingham Cottage. This is where Harry used to live before his marriage, and it is said to be a rather small space within the Kensington Palace grounds. This announcement of relocation has come just a few weeks after the news that the Sussex and Cambridge court was to part ways.