Alright, so Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't keep their hands off each other. Reportedly the royal parents-to-be got glammed up to attend Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall, a performance benefitting Harry's Sentebale charity. Although they were on royal duty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment while taking in the show.

As a performer welcomed everyone, Harry reached out his hand for Meghan to hold, as seen in a video shared by the hrhofsussex Instagram page. They intertwined their fingers as they settled in to watch the daredevil and acrobatic talents.

As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan went public with their romance, it was clear that they were not afraid to show PDA. And from little back rubs to full-on kisses, those displays of affection have continued since Meghan became an official royal at their wedding in May.

"They are not afraid to hold hands. They don't mind showing their emotions," veteran royal photographer, Mark Stewart, previously told People.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told People that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it's at their own discretion. But the soon-to-be parents' decision to show their affection for each other is being welcomed by the public.

"Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family," she said.

Now holding hands in public may not be much, but for the Royal couple which is under so much scrutiny, it is quite a big step. But Meghan and Harry seem to be pros at it. And we have to say they do look cute when they put on a PDA. You can watch the adorable moment here: