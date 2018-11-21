Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry and has started to show it off. Stepping out on the carpet attending the Royal Variety Performance, she was seen cradling her baby bump. The occasion also happened to be the couple's six-month wedding anniversary.

Markle, 37, was seen cradling her bump, glowing during the show and all through the evening, reports People.

Markle was spotted wearing an ensemble put together by Safiyaa and it featured black sequins paired with leaf patterns all over her halter top. This was the mom-to-be duchess' first time at the Royal Variety Performance. Markle's hair was elegantly pulled up to highlight her Birks Snowstorm Earrings, She has been spotted wearing this same pair on multiple occasions, notes the report, this includes her September visit to the Royal Academy of Art in London.

Prince Harry accompanied Markle and looked stylish in a classic black tux and bow tie.

The annual Royal Variety Performance is a televised event that is done to support the Royal Variety Charity, benefiting hundreds of entertainers across the Kingdom, especially those who are in need of assistance resulting from of old age, ill-health or just fallen into hard times, notes the report.

The Royal Variety Performance dates back to 1912, notes the report. It was first held when King George V and Queen Mary attended what was then known as the"Royal Command Performance" at the Palace Theatre in London. The programme was staged to aid the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund.

The second one was not held till July 1919, and then the show was billed a "Royal Variety Performance," the name has since, stuck. Staged at London's Coliseum, it was staged as a "celebration of peace" in its official announcement it was declared that it, "had been commanded by The King to show his appreciation of the generous manner in which artists of the variety stage had helped the numerous funds connected with the War."

Before heading inside the venue, Meghan Markle was seen accepting gifts from Jo Wiggins and her daughter, Lucy Robertson. It was Peepo! by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, a children's book and a teddy bear with a "gender-neutral" yellow ribbon.

"I said congratulations and she thanked us," said Wiggins. "She's beautiful and has a lovely little bump."

The show was hosted this year by Greg Davies and performances included acts like Take That, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, the cast of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical as well as Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.