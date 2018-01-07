The $570-million Mega Millions Powerball draw was held on Saturday night at 11 pm but the winner is not known and it is not known whether any ticket was sold with the combination.

The winning Powerball numbers are 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26, with the multiplier at 3x.

Whoever matches these numbers will get an amount of at least $300 million if taken as a lump sum. A day before, the Friday Mega Millions jackpot was drawn and the Florida winner made it big winning $450 million jackpot amount.

However, the odds are unwieldy as winning the Powerball has 1 in 292.2 million, while Mega Millions jackpot odds were 1 in 302.5 million and the lottery is operative in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, besides Puerto Rico.

The non-matching ticket being sold added up the amount from an initial $40 million to $570 million for Saturday's Powerball draw, the 7th largest amount in history.

Some of the biggest jackpots include $656 million in 2012, $648 million in 2013 and $536 million in 2016.

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have lump sum or annuity options making payments in cash immediately or over a period of 29 years. As histor shows, most winners opt for cash options.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, although residents of some states spend far more.

According to LendEDU study, the average person in Massachusetts spends $735 per year on lottery tickets, while those in Delaware or New York spend about $400 a year, or $33 per month in buying these tickets.

"With combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reaching more than $1 billion, players across the country have two amazing opportunities to become multimillionaires over the next two days," said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group head.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached nearly unprecedented levels in 2018 next only to the record $1.56 billion Powerball jackpot of January 2016. "It only takes one ticket to win, so we encourage players all over the United States to play and to play responsibly," he said.