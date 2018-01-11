The self-driving cars may take a while to hit the roads, but the self-driving suitcase is already here to wade you through the airport without a hassle.

California-based startup Travelmate has come-up with a "robot suitcase" that can be controlled with a smartphone app and can roll alongside its owner at speeds up to 11 kilometers per hour, according to the company Travelmate Robotics, which riased $793,538 in an Indiegogo campaign last year.

Since the suitcase functions as a robot in practise, it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize its movements and its omni wheels allow for markedly increased stability and range of motion that cannot be achieved otherwise.

Travelmate works seamlessly in crowds and doesn't require any extra peripherals. It navigates large crowds and is able to recognize and avoid objects whenever required.

In addition to autonomy, the Travelmate has a unique handle that turns into a portable desk that can be used for laptops, books, documents and many other things. In addition, the Travelmate has an easily accessible separate compartment that allows one to store valuables that we might need to take out of the suitcase.

The suitcase is powered through a battery that can be easily removed and is charged with wireless technology. It can also charge almost all electronics through a USB port and a standard electrical outlet.

In addition, the suitcase features unique omni wheels that allow for multi-directional movement, which is crucial for autonomous technology.

On price front, Travelmate suitcases come in three sizes, with the smaller one priced at $1,099, medium at $1,295 and $1,495 for the large one. Being showcased at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Travelmate Robotics is planning new updates to it including full voice integration, that may allow the owner to reserve tickets.