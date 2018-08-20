Lucy Clark, 46, who used to go by the name 'Nick', has refereed over a hundred games. She will finally officiate her first game under her new identity as--a transgender referee -- on August 19, Sunday. Lucy will first begin officiating women's matches and hopes to move onto men's football league soon.

She claims that her gender identity issues have even led to suicidal thoughts but after 30 years of struggling with her identity, she finally decided to lead the life she wants to. Lucy is currently happily married with three children, who remain as her constant support system. Lucy has credited her family to have helped her come out of depression.

In an interview with Sunday Mirror she said, "I hope the world accepts me for the person I am. I have kept this secret hidden away most of my life. Now is the time to be me. I can appreciate people will be a bit shocked when I run on to the pitch."

"But I'm the same person. I will just look a bit different. It'll be nice not to live in two different worlds and be me. I want to inspire others to be who they are," she added.

Her wife, Avril has stood by her through thick and thin. Avril will be also present at the game. However, Lucy has been quite nervous about how people would react to her officiating the game. She said, "Players I can deal with. I can just give red or yellow cards to them. It's the fans – that's where the issues could come. I'm preparing myself for the ­derogatory comments. I don't want to lose my control and I don't want to be putting complaints into clubs about the behaviour of their fans."

Lucy continued, "I'm a bit concerned. If I've suddenly got 200 people shouting stuff about me I don't know how I'll react. But I am thick-skinned, you've got to be."

The Football Association passed their statement, "The FA fully supports Lucy and anyone else who wants to participate in football in their preferred gender."

Well, Lucy is truly an inspiration for those who have issues with their gender identity. She has truly inspired many to come forward and be who they truly are.